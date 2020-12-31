PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 9,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in PetIQ by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 227,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PetIQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.