Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.52

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.44, with a volume of 72346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6164 per share. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

