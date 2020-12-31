Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Gap Down to $24.37

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.37, but opened at $22.41. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

