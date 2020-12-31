Penta Trading 98.8% Lower Over Last Week (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Penta has traded down 98.8% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $740,696.78 and approximately $137,649.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00128536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00568084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00154830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303625 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

