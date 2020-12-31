Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 93.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,377,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.14. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

