Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.07. Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 945 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Get Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) alerts:

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.23 per share, with a total value of C$62,267.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at C$195,162.11.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.