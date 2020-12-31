Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.25. Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 56,753 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

