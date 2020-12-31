Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.22.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $154.96 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $167.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $89,192,299 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

