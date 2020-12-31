Peel Hotels (LON:PHO) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Peel Hotels plc (LON:PHO) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). Approximately 123,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 963% from the average daily volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 million and a PE ratio of 33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.

Peel Hotels Company Profile (LON:PHO)

Peel Hotels Plc engages in the hotel business in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates nine hotels, including the Bull Hotel in Peterborough; the Caledonian Hotel in Newcastle upon Tyne; the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Leeds; the Crown & Mitre Hotel in Carlisle; the George Hotel in Wallingford; the King Malcolm Hotel in Dunfermline; the Midland Hotel in Bradford; the Norfolk Royale Hotel in Bournemouth; and the Strathdon Hotel in Nottingham.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.