Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Sets New 1-Year High at $702.40

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 702.40 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.15), with a volume of 241267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674.20 ($8.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 653.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

