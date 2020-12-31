Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 614.89 ($8.03).

A number of research firms recently commented on PSON. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON PSON traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 687.80 ($8.99). The company had a trading volume of 899,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,058. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 578.28. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.18 ($9.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

