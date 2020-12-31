PayPie Trading 74.9% Higher This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $37.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00295937 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01974095 BTC.

About PayPie

PPP is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.