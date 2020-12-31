Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,533 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 337,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,527. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.