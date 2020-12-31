PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.23. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

