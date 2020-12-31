Particl Market Cap Reaches $5.66 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $24,988.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,740,829 coins and its circulating supply is 9,706,969 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

