Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC) Shares Up 4.2%

Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) (CVE:PAC)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. 47,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 92,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$37.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold, lithium, caesium, and tantalum deposits. It focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties located in the Pilbara district in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold Inc. (PAC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.