Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $17.45. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 66,226 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

