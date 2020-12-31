Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE:OVV opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,728,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

