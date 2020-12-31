Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.