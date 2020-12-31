Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

OM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,600. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.