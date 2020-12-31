Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Trading Up 9.8%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 528,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 287,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

