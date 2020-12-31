Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Up 6.5%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 1,367,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 962,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

