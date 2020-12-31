Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Up 6.5%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. 1,367,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 962,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
A number of brokerages have commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
