OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

