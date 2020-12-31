OSA Token (OSA) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $91,358.50 and approximately $2,996.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.91 or 0.02017513 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token (CRYPTO:OSA) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

