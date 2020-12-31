Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 100008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$45.77 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.42 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

