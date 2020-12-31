Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $35.27 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $35.27 million and $2.81 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00181933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00565535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307354 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00084338 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

