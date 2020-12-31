Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits Market Cap of $35.27 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $35.27 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00128584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00181933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00565535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307354 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00084338 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,570,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

