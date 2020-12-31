OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.15 million and the lowest is $56.51 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $49.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $167.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.37 million to $169.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $368.65 million, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $661.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,468,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,788. The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

