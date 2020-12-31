Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) (LON:ORCP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,675,768 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Oracle Power plc (ORCP.L) Company Profile

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

