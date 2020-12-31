Opus (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Opus has a market cap of $196,716.86 and $17.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.65 or 0.01982719 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

