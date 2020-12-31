Opacity Market Capitalization Reaches $749,407.29 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Opacity has a market cap of $749,407.29 and $4,085.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last week, Opacity has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00184337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00565775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049930 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.