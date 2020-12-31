Opacity Market Cap Hits $749,203.22 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Opacity has a market cap of $749,203.22 and $2,089.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00128167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00181342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00564389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00306736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00085321 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

