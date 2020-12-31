Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 151.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.