Ontology (ONT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $353.45 million and $69.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017479 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008656 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007651 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

