OneLedger Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $79,597.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00294728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.02003195 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,717,752 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, CoinEx, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

