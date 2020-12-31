OIN Finance (OIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $174,415.33

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $174,415.33 and $182,738.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

