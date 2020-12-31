ODUWA Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $940,886.57 and $13,732.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,670.75 or 0.99975814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021070 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00042000 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

