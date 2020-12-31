Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

OCUL stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

