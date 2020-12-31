Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $63.00 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00199800 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 628.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00290639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021421 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

