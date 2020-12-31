NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,860.60.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,127.66 on Thursday. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,930.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $56.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

