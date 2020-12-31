Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 217.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

