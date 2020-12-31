Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NOM)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.