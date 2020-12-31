Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. 985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $57.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,393 shares of company stock worth $2,481,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,388,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.