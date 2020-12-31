NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTDTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

