NPCoin Price Down 6.2% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,268.79 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008532 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.