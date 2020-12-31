NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

NOW (NYSE:DNOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $778.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. NOW’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NOW by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

