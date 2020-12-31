Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $1.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.22 million. Novan posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novan by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 789,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,400,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

