Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 199,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 543,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The firm has a market cap of C$276.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

