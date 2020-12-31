Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) (CVE:NEE) shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 655,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 167,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$143.67 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (NEE.V) Company Profile (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

