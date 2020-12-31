Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.19. Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2,719,120 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.95. The firm has a market cap of £10.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69.

Get Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) alerts:

In other Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 272,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.