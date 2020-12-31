Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Shares Down 4.5%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $206.83 and last traded at $208.00. 119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08.

About Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

